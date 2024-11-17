Delhi BJP Forms Committee to Tackle Assembly Election Strategies for 2025

In preparation for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the formation of a 'Pradesh Aarop Patra' (State Chargesheet) committee. This strategic move aims to enhance their electoral campaign against the ruling Delhi government.

The newly formed committee will be spearheaded by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, serving as its convenor. The committee includes other notable BJP figures such as former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, Aarti Mehra, and others to bolster the party's mission.

Speaking with ANI, MLA Vijender Gupta expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, citing plans to prepare a comprehensive chargesheet addressing key issues like health, education, pollution, and the Rohingya population in Delhi. The BJP aims to dethrone the AAP party and establish governance in the 2025 elections.

