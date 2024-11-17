Left Menu

Delhi BJP Forms Committee to Tackle Assembly Election Strategies for 2025

Delhi BJP has established a committee called 'Pradesh Aarop Patra' to challenge the Delhi government ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Led by Vijender Gupta, the committee includes prominent BJP leaders and aims to address public issues like health and pollution, asserting dominance over the AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:07 IST
Delhi BJP Forms Committee to Tackle Assembly Election Strategies for 2025
BJP leader and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the formation of a 'Pradesh Aarop Patra' (State Chargesheet) committee. This strategic move aims to enhance their electoral campaign against the ruling Delhi government.

The newly formed committee will be spearheaded by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, serving as its convenor. The committee includes other notable BJP figures such as former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, Aarti Mehra, and others to bolster the party's mission.

Speaking with ANI, MLA Vijender Gupta expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, citing plans to prepare a comprehensive chargesheet addressing key issues like health, education, pollution, and the Rohingya population in Delhi. The BJP aims to dethrone the AAP party and establish governance in the 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024