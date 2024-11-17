Blaze Erupts in North Delhi's Nangia Park, No Casualties Reported
A fire erupted in a house at Nangia Park, Shakti Nagar, north Delhi. Fire services deployed multiple tenders to manage the blaze, and no casualties were reported. The fire spread throughout the building but was eventually controlled, according to Assistant Divisional Officer CL Meena.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, a significant fire broke out at a residential property in the Nangia Park area, near Shakti Nagar in north Delhi, prompting a rapid response from fire services.
According to Assistant Divisional Officer CL Meena of the Delhi Fire Service, the emergency call was received at 2:47 pm, reporting a blaze in a house situated in Nangia Park.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Meena confirmed that 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, which had spread throughout the building. The situation is now under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement