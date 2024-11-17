Blaze Erupts in North Delhi's Nangia Park, No Casualties Reported

On Sunday, a significant fire broke out at a residential property in the Nangia Park area, near Shakti Nagar in north Delhi, prompting a rapid response from fire services.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer CL Meena of the Delhi Fire Service, the emergency call was received at 2:47 pm, reporting a blaze in a house situated in Nangia Park.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Meena confirmed that 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, which had spread throughout the building. The situation is now under control.

