Tragedy at Gopisagar Dam: Social Media Stunt Gone Wrong

A tragic incident unfolded at Gopisagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when a 20-year-old man vanished during the filming of a social media reel. The young man, identified as Deepesh Lodha, handed his phone to a friend to record his leap into the water.

Despite assuring his friend that he knew how to swim, Lodha began to struggle in the water, prompting his friend to call for help. The situation drew the attention of a local farmer whose children alerted him to the emergency.

Efforts to locate Lodha involve the State Disaster Emergency Response Force. Authorities stress the dangers linked to thrill-seeking acts on social media.

