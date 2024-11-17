Tragedy at Gopisagar Dam: Social Media Stunt Gone Wrong
A 20-year-old man disappeared after jumping into a dam in Madhya Pradesh for a social media reel. Police in Guna district have engaged the State Disaster Emergency Response Force in a search operation. The incident occurred at Gopisagar Dam and highlights the dangers of reckless social media challenges.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Gopisagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when a 20-year-old man vanished during the filming of a social media reel. The young man, identified as Deepesh Lodha, handed his phone to a friend to record his leap into the water.
Despite assuring his friend that he knew how to swim, Lodha began to struggle in the water, prompting his friend to call for help. The situation drew the attention of a local farmer whose children alerted him to the emergency.
Efforts to locate Lodha involve the State Disaster Emergency Response Force. Authorities stress the dangers linked to thrill-seeking acts on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths of Elephants in Madhya Pradesh: Uncovering the Cause
Wild Elephants Trigger Tragedy at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Govardhan Puja with a Commitment to Cultural Heritage
Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Blast Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan Factory
Justice Demands Ignite Protests: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy