Delhi Triggers Stage-IV Action Plan Amid Severe AQI Surge

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI) – With air quality in Delhi-NCR reaching dangerously high levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) effective Monday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to 457 by Sunday evening, signaling severe pollution.

This alarming rise in pollution levels prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee, which decided to implement comprehensive measures under Stage-IV to prevent further degradation. This stage signifies 'Severe+' air quality, applicable when the AQI exceeds 450, necessitating urgent actions to mitigate environmental and health impacts.

The enacted 8-point action plan imposes significant restrictions. Non-essential trucks are banned from entering Delhi, except those carrying critical goods or services. Exemptions include LNG/CNG/electric-powered, and compliant BS-VI diesel trucks. Further, construction activities are halted, schools advised to shift to online classes, and office attendance limited.

