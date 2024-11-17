Left Menu

Delhi Triggers Stage-IV Action Plan Amid Severe AQI Surge

In response to the critical deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management has enacted Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Measures include traffic bans and activity restrictions aimed at curbing pollution. The actions target a current 'Severe+' status with further evaluations planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:37 IST
Delhi Triggers Stage-IV Action Plan Amid Severe AQI Surge
A layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI) – With air quality in Delhi-NCR reaching dangerously high levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) effective Monday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to 457 by Sunday evening, signaling severe pollution.

This alarming rise in pollution levels prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee, which decided to implement comprehensive measures under Stage-IV to prevent further degradation. This stage signifies 'Severe+' air quality, applicable when the AQI exceeds 450, necessitating urgent actions to mitigate environmental and health impacts.

The enacted 8-point action plan imposes significant restrictions. Non-essential trucks are banned from entering Delhi, except those carrying critical goods or services. Exemptions include LNG/CNG/electric-powered, and compliant BS-VI diesel trucks. Further, construction activities are halted, schools advised to shift to online classes, and office attendance limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024