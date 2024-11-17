Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Gogi Gang Member Amid Extortion Case

The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to Rahul Dogra, a member of the notorious Gogi Gang, in connection with an extortion case linked to a police station in Kanjhawala. The decision follows an alleged shootout outside the complainant's office on September 22, 2024, which was captured on CCTV footage.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, upon reviewing the prosecution's status report, noted that Dogra claims affiliation with an active criminal network and emphasized recorded evidence of gunshots through recovered cartridges and surveillance footage. Ohri concluded there wasn't sufficient merit in Dogra's application to warrant granting bail.

Dogra's counsel, Advocate JP Singh, argued that his client was falsely implicated, highlighting the absence of material evidence in the FIR, and questioning the lack of call detail record connectivity to the complainant. In contrast, the Prosecution presented evidence of extortion linked to Dogra and associates, complicating his defense. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)