Double Murder Charges Framed in Delhi Revenge Killing Case

A Delhi Court has formally charged Sonu Kumar with the murder of his employer Anuj Kumar and Anuj's eight-year-old son. The gruesome incident allegedly took place on October 21, 2023, following a dispute rooted in accusations of theft and physical assault.

The prosecution asserts that Sonu Kumar, who was employed at Anuj's eatery, retaliated by killing Anuj and his minor son, Raunak, after Anuj reportedly beat Sonu for stealing. The court found sufficing initial evidence, including CCTV footage indicating Sonu's escape from the crime scene, to proceed with the murder charges.

Special Judge Ekta Guaba Mann, presiding over the Tis Hazari Court, scheduled the trial to start on January 17, 2025. The case highlights a chilling alleged premeditated act of revenge that led to the death of an employer and his young son.

