Allegations Unfold: A Multi-Crore Liquor Scam Engulfs Andhra Politics
The alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam has accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of backing a revenue-generating excise policy. The YSRCP rejects these claims, asserting that the TDP-lead government fabricated the controversy for political gain. Accusations and counter-accusations highlight a deep-rooted political conflict.
- Country:
- India
The alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has cast a shadow over former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is alleged to have endorsed a lucrative excise policy, according to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. However, the YSRCP party is denying these accusations vehemently, labeling them as politically motivated propaganda.
Reddy, who faces multiple allegations as the prime accused, purportedly orchestrated kickbacks through controlled liquor orders between 2019 and 2024. Despite a reportedly 'confessional' statement made to authorities, Reddy has refused to sign any legal document acknowledging his involvement.
The political tug-of-war intensifies as TDP and YSRCP trade charges—TDP accusing the opposition of conspiracies and YSRCP hitting back, describing the allegations as fabricated stories designed to distract from governmental failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Excise Policy: A Transparent Revenue Boost Strategy
Reviving Amaravati: Building Andhra Pradesh's Future Capital
8 people killed in fire accident at cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh: Home Minister.
Tragic Explosion Rocks Firecracker Unit in Andhra Pradesh
Tragic Blaze: Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives