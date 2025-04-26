Catastrophic Explosion Rocks Iranian Port, Injuring 281
A devastating explosion at the Rajaei port in southern Iran injured 281 people on Saturday. As authorities investigate the cause, social media videos reveal the extent of the damage. The blast coincided with nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.
- Country:
- Iran
An explosion at the Rajaei port in southern Iran has left 281 people injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The blast, which significantly impacted the major shipping outlet near Bandar Abbas, remains under investigation.
Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's National Emergency Organisation, reported the figures, emphasizing the enormity of the incident. Social media footage captured heavy smoke billowing from the site and glass shattered kilometers away.
Iranian authorities have not yet determined the explosion's cause. Despite previous industrial accidents linked to aging oil facilities, state TV ruled out energy infrastructure as a factor. Concurrent with the incident, international negotiations on Iran's nuclear program were ongoing in Oman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme next week, reports AP, citing Iranian state media.
Iran says 'indirect talks' begin with US envoy over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
Tehran and Washington: New Era of Nuclear Negotiations Begins
UN Nuclear Chief's Tehran Visit: A Diplomatic Move
Tensions Rise as Islamabad Seeks Tehran's Cooperation Post-Killing of Pakistani Nationals