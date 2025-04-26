Catastrophic Explosion Rocks Iranian Port, Injuring 281

An explosion at the Rajaei port in southern Iran has left 281 people injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The blast, which significantly impacted the major shipping outlet near Bandar Abbas, remains under investigation.

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's National Emergency Organisation, reported the figures, emphasizing the enormity of the incident. Social media footage captured heavy smoke billowing from the site and glass shattered kilometers away.

Iranian authorities have not yet determined the explosion's cause. Despite previous industrial accidents linked to aging oil facilities, state TV ruled out energy infrastructure as a factor. Concurrent with the incident, international negotiations on Iran's nuclear program were ongoing in Oman.

