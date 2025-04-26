Left Menu

Chandigarh's Crusade: Victory Against Drug Abuse Campaign Launched

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria initiated the 'Victory Against Drug Abuse' campaign to combat youth drug abuse. The collaborative initiative focuses on prevention, education, and rehabilitation, featuring activities like slogan writing and expert talks to empower young people toward healthier choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:34 IST
Chandigarh's Crusade: Victory Against Drug Abuse Campaign Launched
Haryana Drug Campaign Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle drug abuse and secure the future of the youth, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 'Victory Against Drug Abuse' campaign on Saturday.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort among government bodies, educational institutions, and community organizations to address the growing issue of drug abuse among young people. The campaign aims to empower the youth through prevention, education, and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking at the launch event at PM Shri government school in Dhanas, Kataria expressed a heartfelt wish for a drug-free Chandigarh. The event included various activities such as slogan writing and poster-making competitions, along with expert talks to engage and educate participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025