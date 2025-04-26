Chandigarh's Crusade: Victory Against Drug Abuse Campaign Launched

In a significant move to tackle drug abuse and secure the future of the youth, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 'Victory Against Drug Abuse' campaign on Saturday.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort among government bodies, educational institutions, and community organizations to address the growing issue of drug abuse among young people. The campaign aims to empower the youth through prevention, education, and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking at the launch event at PM Shri government school in Dhanas, Kataria expressed a heartfelt wish for a drug-free Chandigarh. The event included various activities such as slogan writing and poster-making competitions, along with expert talks to engage and educate participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)