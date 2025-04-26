Tragic Snake Bite Claims Young Girl's Life in Maharashtra
A seven-year-old girl, Anshika Kacher, tragically died after a snake bite in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as she played near her home beside a railway crossing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her. Police classified it as an accidental death.
Tragedy struck the village in Thane district, Maharashtra, when a seven-year-old girl named Anshika Kacher succumbed to a snake bite, police reported on Saturday.
The fateful incident took place as Kacher was playing near her home, close to a railway crossing, in the afternoon. She collapsed shortly after being bitten on the palms.
Despite being swiftly taken to IGM hospital, medical professionals were unable to save her life, and a case of accidental death has been filed by the authorities.
