Tragic Snake Bite Claims Young Girl's Life in Maharashtra

Tragedy struck the village in Thane district, Maharashtra, when a seven-year-old girl named Anshika Kacher succumbed to a snake bite, police reported on Saturday.

The fateful incident took place as Kacher was playing near her home, close to a railway crossing, in the afternoon. She collapsed shortly after being bitten on the palms.

Despite being swiftly taken to IGM hospital, medical professionals were unable to save her life, and a case of accidental death has been filed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)