Tragic Snake Bite Claims Young Girl's Life in Maharashtra

A seven-year-old girl, Anshika Kacher, tragically died after a snake bite in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as she played near her home beside a railway crossing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her. Police classified it as an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Tragedy struck the village in Thane district, Maharashtra, when a seven-year-old girl named Anshika Kacher succumbed to a snake bite, police reported on Saturday.

The fateful incident took place as Kacher was playing near her home, close to a railway crossing, in the afternoon. She collapsed shortly after being bitten on the palms.

Despite being swiftly taken to IGM hospital, medical professionals were unable to save her life, and a case of accidental death has been filed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

