Haryana Empowers India's Growth: A Leader in Innovation and Industry

Haryana's pivotal role in India's economic growth is underscored at the India International Trade Fair. Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh highlights the state's contributions to automotive and IT sectors, infrastructure development, investment attraction, and educational strides. New projects and incentives aim to further boost industrial prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:36 IST
Haryana Empowers India's Growth: A Leader in Innovation and Industry
Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh at international trade fair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spirited address at the Haryana State Day celebrations, part of the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi, Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh underscored Haryana's vital role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Developed India 2047.'

Despite encompassing merely 1.34% of India's land and 2.09% of its population, Haryana is recognized as a powerhouse in economic development. Prominent in the automotive and IT sectors, the state contributes significantly to national prosperity, producing every second car and 52% of the nation's tractors, backed by robust infrastructure.

Haryana's strategic initiatives have fostered an investor-friendly climate, attracting both domestic and international businesses. The state is poised to enhance its industrial landscape with the Maruti plant in Kharkhoda and a massive industrial township nearby, emphasizing the development of a logistics hub in the NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

