Jammu Security and Development Under Scrutiny

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level meeting on Sunday to evaluate the state of security and development in the Jammu region. The meeting included top officials from the Civil Administration, J&K Police, district commissioners, and senior superintendents of police from the Jammu Division to assess ongoing projects and security conditions.

Earlier in the week, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Jammu Zone, IPS Anand Jain, performed an extensive review of operational readiness in Basantgarh, within the Udhampur district. This review was crucial due to recent security concerns in the region.

ADGP Jain's inspection covered the preparedness of local police forces, with specific attention to the police station in Basantgarh. He met with officers from various units, including the Special Operations Group, to examine current security protocols. Jain emphasized the importance of vigilance, intelligence gathering, and quick response strategies to effectively tackle potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)