India-Italy Economic Ties Set to Strengthen Amid High-Level Meetings

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will soon lead a delegation to Italy for the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, aiming to bolster trade relations. Both nations seek to enhance manufacturing, support strategic partnerships, and finalize an EU-India FTA. The Italian Deputy Prime Minister praised ongoing collaboration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:46 IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to lead a high-profile delegation of Indian business leaders to Italy for the upcoming India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation. At a joint press conference with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Goyal emphasized the expected meeting, slated for the next month or two, which aims to advance bilateral trade interests.

The minister highlighted the commitment of both nations to strengthen collaboration in manufacturing, co-manufacturing, and design sectors, leveraging each other's unique strengths. He stated, 'The foundation has been laid. The blueprint is clear. Now is the time for investment, trade, and growth toward a bright future.'

Antonio Tajani, who leads a delegation of nearly 100 Italian business figures on a two-day visit to India, supported the sentiment, noting efforts to reduce trade barriers and enhance company cooperation. Additionally, both parties aim to finalize the EU-India Free Trade Agreement by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

