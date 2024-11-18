Left Menu

French Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Trade Deal

French farmers are protesting a potential EU-Mercosur trade deal, fearing stronger foreign competition. Discontent has grown due to adverse conditions, financial struggles, and delayed government action. As agriculture faces cheaper imports and unsteady incomes, farmers demand government intervention to protect their interests.

Farmers across France are set to protest against a proposed trade deal between the EU and South America's Mercosur countries, fearing it will exacerbate competition and worsen the ongoing crisis in the farming sector.

The deal aims to conclude longstanding negotiations by year-end, reigniting concerns among French farmers already frustrated by the influx of imports from Ukraine following Russia's recent invasion, a situation that plagued European farmers last winter.

In France, the factors fueling unrest include poor harvests due to rain, widespread livestock diseases, and political setbacks delaying action on previous protest causes. Farmers argue that imports facilitated by a Mercosur deal threaten their livelihood by introducing products cultivated with forbidden substances in Europe. Government protests are scheduled through mid-December.

