Left Menu

UN chief condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system

“Attacks on energy infrastructure will only increase the suffering of civilians with the looming winter weather,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a note to journalists.

UN News | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:29 IST
UN chief condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system
 The large-scale strikes occurred overnight and reportedly caused severe damage, power outages and civilian casualties. Image Credit:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the latest Russian drone and missile attack against the power grid and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, his Spokesperson said on Sunday.

 The large-scale strikes occurred overnight and reportedly caused severe damage, power outages and civilian casualties.

“Attacks on energy infrastructure will only increase the suffering of civilians with the looming winter weather,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a note to journalists.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law.  Any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately,” he added.

Grim milestone approaches

Tuesday will mark 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, reported that during this time, 12,000 people have been killed and civilian infrastructure has been decimated, with over 2,000 attacks on healthcare facilities and two million homes damaged, while 65 per cent of energy production capacity has been destroyed.

Speaking in Geneva on Friday, he said almost 40 per cent of the population need humanitarian assistance and one of the top concerns is for people living in high-rise buildings who face their third consecutive freezing winter because of “systematic attacks” on energy infrastructure.

The UN Security Council in New York is scheduled to hold a Ministerial-level briefing on Ukraine on Monday, the eve of the 1,000-day mark.  

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024