Left Menu

Cyberabad Police Clamp Down on Public Nuisance

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police arrested 12 transgender individuals at Nanakramguda for causing a public nuisance. The operation, led by DCP K. Srujana's instructions, involved surprise raids by four special teams, targeting disruptive activities in the Gachibowli Police Station area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST
Cyberabad Police Clamp Down on Public Nuisance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to maintain public order, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police has detained 12 transgender individuals for alleged public nuisance activities in Nanakramguda.

The arrests took place on Saturday night as part of a surprise operation organized by four special teams, working under the direct orders of DCP K. Srujana from the Women & Children Safety Wing. The teams conducted the raids within the jurisdiction of Gachibowli Police Station.

A statement from the Women & Children Safety Wing detailed the circumstances, highlighting acts of public disturbance involving body exposure and attention-seeking gestures, leading to the apprehension of the individuals involved. The operation reflects ongoing efforts to curb such nuisances in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024