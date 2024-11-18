Cyberabad Police Clamp Down on Public Nuisance

In a decisive move to maintain public order, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police has detained 12 transgender individuals for alleged public nuisance activities in Nanakramguda.

The arrests took place on Saturday night as part of a surprise operation organized by four special teams, working under the direct orders of DCP K. Srujana from the Women & Children Safety Wing. The teams conducted the raids within the jurisdiction of Gachibowli Police Station.

A statement from the Women & Children Safety Wing detailed the circumstances, highlighting acts of public disturbance involving body exposure and attention-seeking gestures, leading to the apprehension of the individuals involved. The operation reflects ongoing efforts to curb such nuisances in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)