Delhi's Smog Crisis Triggers 'Severe Plus' Alert and Emergency Measures

Delhi is engulfed in a smog crisis with air quality hitting 'severe plus' levels. Families report breathing issues as authorities enforce Stage-IV pollution measures, including school closures and traffic restrictions, to combat the worsening air quality. The city grapples with the persistent haze and health threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:47 IST
A layer of haze at India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi faced a severe air quality crisis on Monday as a thick smog blanket enveloped the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to 'severe plus' levels, recording a concerning 483 at 7 am. Alarming scenes unfolded at the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, where toxic foam was seen floating, causing residents to express their distress over breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

A long-time resident voiced his concerns, stating the pollution crisis brings burning eyes, breathing troubles, and persistent coughs. 'Pollution is very high here, water is polluted too. We are accustomed, but newcomers may fall ill,' he said. Despite the fog, trains continue to operate amid this pollution-induced smog.

Amid the haze, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) maintained normal flight operations, but advised passengers to stay updated on schedules. Over in Agra, smog also affected the Taj Mahal, with air quality remaining 'poor'. The Delhi government has discontinued physical classes for most students, mandating online sessions due to the GRAP-4 implementation, which aims to curb further pollution.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai is set to meet department heads to ensure effective Stage-IV GRAP enforcement. The actions include banning non-essential truck traffic, restricting certain vehicle entries, and extending bans on construction activities. The Sub-Committee advised governmental bodies to consider remote work and school shifts to the online mode.

The region may also implement an odd-even vehicle policy and commercial activity closures to address the pollution crisis. Authorities call for public cooperation and advise staying indoors, especially for the vulnerable population. Regular AQI monitoring will determine further interventions as Delhi battles this air quality emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

