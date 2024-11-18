IAEA Head Warns of Increased Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Risks as Military Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs) reduced electricity generation this morning as a precautionary measure following widespread military activity across the country. The attacks reportedly targeted the nation’s energy infrastructure, putting nuclear safety and security at heightened risk, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Although the NPPs at Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine were not directly struck and did not shut down, several electrical substations critical to their operation were damaged during the military strikes. These substations suffered significant damage, leading to the disconnection of power lines from four substations. As a result, only two of Ukraine's nine operational reactors were running at full capacity, while the rest had reduced output, ranging from 40 to 90 percent of maximum capacity.

While there were no immediate reports of reactor shutdowns, the attacks underscore the vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy grid, which is essential for transmitting the electricity generated by nuclear plants and for providing off-site power necessary for reactor cooling. This increased fragility has been a persistent concern for nuclear safety during the ongoing conflict.

IAEA's Assessment and Response

IAEA teams had visited several substations in September and October to evaluate damage from earlier attacks. Following today’s military activities, further assessments will be conducted to understand the full impact on nuclear safety. Director General Grossi, in communication with Ukraine’s national regulator, emphasized the severity of the situation. IAEA staff members at the nuclear plants experienced air raid alarms and sought shelter. At the Khmelnytskyy NPP, the team reported hearing a loud explosion, while at the Rivne NPP, two critical 330 kV power lines were reported as unavailable.

Despite the challenges, all nuclear plants continue to receive off-site power, which is essential for their safe operation. However, the ongoing disruption to the energy grid remains a major concern for nuclear safety.

Urgent Call for Adherence to Nuclear Safety Principles

“The country’s energy infrastructure is extremely vulnerable, directly impacting nuclear safety and security,” said Director General Grossi. “We are still assessing the full extent of the damage, but the situation is increasingly critical.” He reiterated the importance of adhering to the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety and security, particularly the fourth pillar, which stresses the need for a secure off-site power supply for all nuclear sites during conflict.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the IAEA remains committed to supporting nuclear safety and security efforts, closely monitoring the impact of military strikes on nuclear facilities, and working with Ukrainian authorities to mitigate risks to the nuclear sector.