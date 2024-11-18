Left Menu

China Market Dips Amid Wall Street Downgrades

China stocks dropped to near two-week lows as Hong Kong shares stumbled despite initial gains following new market policies. Wall Street's downgrades overshadowed optimism, citing economic uncertainties. China's indices fell for the third consecutive day, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index showed slight growth before settling lower.

China's stock markets experienced a decline to near two-week lows on Monday, with Hong Kong's shares cutting earlier gains. Initially buoyed by regulatory measures aimed at enhancing market value, investor confidence took a hit following downgrades from key Wall Street banks.

Early trading showed promise, with more than 1% rises in both markets as data signaled potential stabilization within China's economy. However, cautious sentiment prevailed as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley revised their outlooks on China, emphasizing uncertainties tied to economic and geopolitical factors.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index concluded the session with a 0.5% drop, while the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.2%, marking three consecutive days of losses. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, after rising by up to 1.8%, ended the day with only a 0.8% increase, further impacted by revised recommendations from Wall Street.

