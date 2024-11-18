Left Menu

Online Lending Boom: The Double-Edged Sword of 'Pinjol'

Online lending in Indonesia, known as 'pinjol,' has surged post-COVID-19, driven by financial pressure. While legal lenders comply with regulations, illegal ones exploit borrowers with high rates and data misuse. The unchecked growth of these platforms poses significant financial and privacy risks, particularly to Generation Z.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta, Nov 18 (360info) - The landscape of online lending, colloquially known as 'pinjol,' has seen a substantial rise in Indonesia since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge links directly to heightened financial pressures that drive individuals toward such easily accessible financial solutions.

Data from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) reveals that as of June 2024, there were 19.5 million active loan accounts, accounting for Rp.66.79 trillion (USD $4.1 billion) in loans. Legal lenders comply with stringent regulations, unlike illegal lenders who impose high-interest rates, excessive fees, and even resort to intimidation and harassment.

Illegal lending poses critical threats, not just financially but also in terms of privacy and cybersecurity. From January to July 2024, there were 9,596 complaints indicating rampant misuse and cybercrime, affecting many, particularly Generation Z, who are enticed by lifestyle choices supported by easy credit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024