Earthquake Shakes Indonesia's West Papua

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near the southern coast of Indonesia's West Papua on Thursday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event registered at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), with initial reports suggesting a magnitude of 6. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety, as Indonesia frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)