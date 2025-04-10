Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Indonesia's West Papua

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near the southern coast of Indonesia's West Papua on Thursday. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Initially recorded as 6 on the scale, no immediate damage was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near the southern coast of Indonesia's West Papua on Thursday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event registered at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), with initial reports suggesting a magnitude of 6. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety, as Indonesia frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

