AIIMS Bhubaneswar Triumphs in Life-Saving eCPR Procedure for Army Jawan

A team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has performed a groundbreaking Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR) procedure, saving the life of a 24-year-old Army jawan whose heart had stopped beating for nearly 90 minutes. This remarkable achievement underlines the potential of medical innovation and the steadfast dedication of healthcare professionals in Odisha.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, commended the team's efforts, affirming that the institution remains at the cutting edge of integrating medical science with technology to enhance healthcare. The patient, critically ill from heart failure, arrived on October 1 and soon after suffered a cardiac arrest, triggering a crucial decision between declaring death or attempting the advanced eCPR method.

Under the leadership of Dr Srikant Behera, an intensivist and adult ECMO specialist, the team initiated Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) 80 minutes post-cardiac arrest. After 40 minutes of eCPR, the patient's heart began beating again, albeit irregularly, eventually improving to significant functionality over 30 hours, and successfully being weaned off ECMO after 96 hours. This multidisciplinary team overcame numerous life-threatening challenges, showcasing exemplary skill and teamwork. The survivor's mother expressed profound gratitude, highlighting the team's compassion and skill.

Dr Srikant Behera highlighted that eCPR, while complex, holds promise for treating cases of cardiac arrest typically considered fatal, marking a milestone in Odisha's medical history. The complex effort was supported by a diverse team of professionals, including Dr Krishna Mohan Gulla, Dr Sandip Kumar Panda, Dr Siddharth Sathia, Dr Sangeeta Sahoo, Dr Manas R. Panigrahi, and healthcare providers across specialties.

