Manipur Government Responds Firmly to Jiribam Killings Amidst Heightened Tensions

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh held a high-level meeting addressing security concerns, following killings in Jiribam. Discussions included law and order strengthening and AFSPA decisions. Internet services suspended in several districts amidst ongoing tensions. Key officials, including police chiefs, participated in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:06 IST
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh convenes a high-level meeting (Photo/ @NBirenSingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure to address the escalating security situation in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting in Imphal on Monday. Using social media platform X, Singh shared details of the meeting, expressing deep sorrow over the recent killings in Jiribam and vowed strict action against the culprits.

The meeting focused on bolstering law and order within the state and included crucial discussions around the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). 'I chaired an important meeting with ruling MLAs today, strongly condemning the recent killings of innocents in Jiribam. We are committed to ensuring justice and will take firm action against the perpetrators. Decisions on AFSPA and law and order enhancement were made to ensure peace and stability,' Singh posted.

Attendees included NPP MLA Leishiyo from the Phungyar Assembly, several BJP MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, and NPF MLA Kashim Vashum. The police delegation was led by DGP Rajiv Singh, along with ADG Law and Order Lupheng Kailun and ADG Intelligence Ashutosh Kumar Sinha. IGPs for Zone 1 and Operations were also present.

Amid these tensions and law and order challenges, the Manipur government announced a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in multiple districts, effective from Monday. This suspension is set to last until Wednesday, November 20, 2024, excluding government office connections.

This decision followed a curfew in Imphal districts after ongoing violence led to six deaths and prompted an initial internet suspension in seven districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

