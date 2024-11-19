High-Stakes Encounter: Karnataka Police Tackles Naxal Threat

In a high-stakes operation, Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) successfully neutralized notorious Naxal leader Vikram Gowda during an armed encounter in the Udupi district late Monday night. Three accomplices managed to escape, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that Gowda, who had been evading arrest for two decades, attacked the police, necessitating the fatal response from law enforcement. In recent sightings, Naxals Raju and Latha had also been observed in the region. The ANF, equipped with intelligence on Naxal movements, confronted the group in the dense forests of Thingalamakki Peete Bailu near Hebri.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is considering legal action against Maharashtra, accusing the state of disseminating misleading advertisements about Karnataka's government schemes in the context of upcoming assembly elections. Minister Parameshwara confirmed that deliberations are underway to determine the appropriate course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)