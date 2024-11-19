Delhi's Airpocalypse: Tiwari Distributes Masks Amid Severe Pollution

As Delhi faces an air pollution crisis, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took proactive measures by distributing N95 masks to commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The capital's air quality remains in the 'severe plus' category, raising public health concerns.

Amidst visuals of Tiwari aiding an official with mask usage, he spoke to ANI, comparing the current environmental crisis to an 'Emergency.' Tiwari highlighted the profound impact on Delhiites and criticized the AAP government for insufficient handling of the issue, urging immediate action.

Emphasizing the need for a long-term solution, Tiwari advocated for BJP-driven measures to combat the pollution crisis. He urged citizens to wear masks for safety and consider the BJP as the party capable of delivering viable environmental policies, amid a dire air quality situation.

