Delhi's Airpocalypse: Tiwari Distributes Masks Amid Severe Pollution

Amid Delhi's struggle with severe pollution, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari distributed N95 masks at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Criticizing AAP's handling of the crisis, Tiwari compared the situation to an 'Emergency' and stressed the need for concrete solutions, advocating for BJP-led initiatives to combat the lingering air quality issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:22 IST
Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari distributes masks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi faces an air pollution crisis, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took proactive measures by distributing N95 masks to commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The capital's air quality remains in the 'severe plus' category, raising public health concerns.

Amidst visuals of Tiwari aiding an official with mask usage, he spoke to ANI, comparing the current environmental crisis to an 'Emergency.' Tiwari highlighted the profound impact on Delhiites and criticized the AAP government for insufficient handling of the issue, urging immediate action.

Emphasizing the need for a long-term solution, Tiwari advocated for BJP-driven measures to combat the pollution crisis. He urged citizens to wear masks for safety and consider the BJP as the party capable of delivering viable environmental policies, amid a dire air quality situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

