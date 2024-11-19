Casey Costello outlines plan to achieve smoking rates below 5% by the end of 2025

The Government is intensifying efforts to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal, with Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announcing targeted strategies to support groups with the highest smoking rates.

“The latest New Zealand Health Survey shows our daily smoking rate has fallen to 6.9%, but we need a significant push over the next 13 months to meet our goal,” Ms. Costello said.

While commending the progress, particularly among Māori and youth, Ms Costello stressed that further action is required. “Over the last five years, the Māori smoking rate has halved, and smoking among youth is at historic lows—just 4.2% for 18–24-year-olds and under 1% for 15–17-year-olds. These figures signal a generational shift away from smoking, but we must ensure this progress reaches all groups.”

Key Targets and Challenges

To achieve the Smokefree 2025 target, an estimated 80,000 more New Zealanders need to quit smoking by the end of 2025. “This is ambitious, but not unprecedented,” said Ms. Costello. “We’ve seen similar numbers quit in recent years. The challenge now is to refocus efforts and prioritize Māori and Pacific communities, where smoking rates remain higher.”

Ms. Costello emphasized the importance of leveraging proven tools and strategies while addressing gaps in the health system. “Smokefree providers have highlighted a decline in referrals from other healthcare services. This is a critical issue, and it’s one we are determined to fix.”

Upcoming Initiatives

A new Smokefree Action Plan will be launched soon to ensure continued progress across all population groups. This plan will strengthen referral networks, expand support services, and enhance public awareness campaigns.

Additionally, the Government is preparing to overhaul the regulatory framework for nicotine and tobacco products. Proposals for an improved system will be presented to Cabinet early next year, aiming to create a coherent, enforceable regime focused on harm reduction.

Key aspects of the proposed regulatory overhaul include:

Stronger Monitoring and Compliance: Addressing the rise of black-market tobacco and ensuring legal products meet safety and harm-reduction standards.

Unified Framework: Aligning regulations across all nicotine and tobacco products to provide clear, enforceable rules.

Increased Accessibility of Quit Tools: Expanding the availability of resources and support for those looking to quit smoking.

Financial Measures

The annual tobacco excise increase has also been approved, rising by 2.23% from January 1, 2025. This measure aims to further discourage smoking while supporting Government initiatives.

Commitment to Smokefree Future

Ms. Costello underscored New Zealand’s leadership in reducing smoking and reiterated the Coalition Government’s commitment to the Smokefree 2025 goal. “Our approach is practical, evidence-based, and focused on ensuring no group is left behind as we move toward a healthier, smokefree future for all New Zealanders.”

By building on past successes and addressing current challenges, the Government aims to not only meet the Smokefree 2025 goal but set a global example in tobacco harm reduction.