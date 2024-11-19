Delhi's Universities Shift to Online Classes Amid Alarming AQI Levels

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reaches critical levels, Dr. B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has shifted all classes online to protect the health and safety of students and faculty. This decision, effective from November 19, aims to maintain academic continuity amidst rising pollution concerns.

The university's initiative reflects a proactive approach to dealing with environmental challenges, ensuring that faculty continue engaging with students through virtual platforms. The administration remains vigilant, monitoring the air quality and updating instructions based on conditions. Simultaneously, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district has suspended physical classes up to Class 12 until November 23, aligning with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV.

Following the severe AQI readings, which surpassed 450, the District Magistrate issued directives for schools to transition to online classes, a move mirrored by Jawaharlal Nehru University, which will conduct online classes until November 22. The deteriorating air quality has prompted the Supreme Court to advise mask-wearing and other health precautions, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

