Delhi's Universities Shift to Online Classes Amid Alarming AQI Levels

Amid severe air pollution in Delhi, educational institutions are transitioning to online classes. Dr B R Ambedkar University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have moved their courses online, while schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar have paused physical classes, as AQI hovers at hazardous levels. Precautionary measures are being urged by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:30 IST
Visuals of a thick layer of smog in the National Capital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reaches critical levels, Dr. B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has shifted all classes online to protect the health and safety of students and faculty. This decision, effective from November 19, aims to maintain academic continuity amidst rising pollution concerns.

The university's initiative reflects a proactive approach to dealing with environmental challenges, ensuring that faculty continue engaging with students through virtual platforms. The administration remains vigilant, monitoring the air quality and updating instructions based on conditions. Simultaneously, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district has suspended physical classes up to Class 12 until November 23, aligning with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV.

Following the severe AQI readings, which surpassed 450, the District Magistrate issued directives for schools to transition to online classes, a move mirrored by Jawaharlal Nehru University, which will conduct online classes until November 22. The deteriorating air quality has prompted the Supreme Court to advise mask-wearing and other health precautions, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

