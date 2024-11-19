Left Menu

Urgent Call to Revive India's Soil: Minister Chouhan Stresses Sustainable Farming

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted soil degradation affecting 30% of India's land, urging enhanced soil health for sustainable agriculture to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Despite successes in foodgrain production and exports, issues like rising fertilizer usage threaten soil quality, necessitating innovative farming practices and governmental initiatives.

In a crucial address at a global conference on soil, India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grave concerns over soil degradation affecting 30% of the country's land. Chouhan emphasized the urgent need for maintaining soil quality to ensure sustainable agriculture and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister pointed out that despite producing over 330 million foodgrains annually and thriving exports worth USD 50 billion, soil health remains a pressing issue. He attributed this to imbalanced fertilizer use and improper soil management, factors now threatening agricultural sustainability in the face of climate change.

Chouhan announced upcoming initiatives, including a modern agriculture program aimed at bridging the gap between scientists and farmers. Notable figures at the event included Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, who urged broader adoption of regenerative agriculture, and officials from key agricultural bodies.

