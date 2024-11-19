CJI Upholds Hybrid Court Hearings Amidst Delhi's Severe Air Crisis

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, stood firm on Tuesday against the request from senior lawyers for a complete shift to virtual court sessions amidst the worsening air quality in Delhi. Instead, CJI Khanna advocated for hybrid hearings, which allow legal practitioners to participate online while sustaining in-person court activities.

The appeal for entirely virtual operations came from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and prominent advocates like Kapil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan. They raised alarms over the capital's deteriorating air quality, which has escalated to 'severe plus' levels according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Sibal emphasized that the situation was spiraling "out of control," demanding adaptation to online court functions.

In response, CJI Khanna reiterated instructions given to judges to permit virtual hearings whenever possible and ensure lawyers retained the option of virtual appearances. Sankaranarayanan pointed out that thousands of lawyers and their clerks commute daily to courts, contributing to vehicular emissions. The CJI assured that the flexibility of virtual participation remains available to all legal practitioners.

The severe smog enveloping Delhi has resulted in an alarming Air Quality Index of 488, raising health concerns, especially among children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions.

