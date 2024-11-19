Left Menu

India Achieves Gender Parity Across Education Levels, Focuses on Workforce Inclusion

India has achieved gender parity in education and is striving to boost women's participation in non-traditional sectors and close gender pay gaps. The country is implementing policies to reduce women's 'time poverty,' ensure social protection, and empower them economically. Financial inclusion efforts have significantly benefited women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST
India Achieves Gender Parity Across Education Levels, Focuses on Workforce Inclusion
Education Minister Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a major milestone, India announced on Tuesday that it has achieved gender parity across all levels of education. Authorities have now shifted their focus towards increasing women's workforce participation, especially in non-conventional sectors, and addressing the gender pay gap and digital divide.

At the UN Ministerial Conference on women empowerment in Bangkok, Preetam B Yashwant of the Ministry of Women and Child Development outlined India's gender-responsive strategies aimed at reducing 'time poverty' among women. Initiatives include the provision of clean cooking fuels, tap water, and construction of sanitation facilities.

As part of its commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, India is prioritizing women's safety, health outcomes, and financial inclusion. The government's gender budgeting has seen a 218% increase, investing $37 billion in initiatives to foster women's empowerment and economic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024