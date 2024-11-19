India Achieves Gender Parity Across Education Levels, Focuses on Workforce Inclusion

In a major milestone, India announced on Tuesday that it has achieved gender parity across all levels of education. Authorities have now shifted their focus towards increasing women's workforce participation, especially in non-conventional sectors, and addressing the gender pay gap and digital divide.

At the UN Ministerial Conference on women empowerment in Bangkok, Preetam B Yashwant of the Ministry of Women and Child Development outlined India's gender-responsive strategies aimed at reducing 'time poverty' among women. Initiatives include the provision of clean cooking fuels, tap water, and construction of sanitation facilities.

As part of its commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, India is prioritizing women's safety, health outcomes, and financial inclusion. The government's gender budgeting has seen a 218% increase, investing $37 billion in initiatives to foster women's empowerment and economic independence.

