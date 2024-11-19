Customers Must Recode Meters or Risk High Replacement Costs, Says Eskom

Eskom is warning all prepaid electricity customers to update their meters by November 24, 2024, or risk losing power. After the deadline, meters still using Key Revision Number (KRN) 1 will no longer accept electricity tokens, rendering them inoperable and potentially resulting in high replacement costs for customers.

Meter Update Critical to Avoid Power Interruptions

Eskom has emphasized that any customers with meters still operating on KRN1 who have not purchased electricity in the last six months or who have been using unauthorized tokens from illegal sources are especially vulnerable to power loss. To avoid these issues, Eskom urges all customers to buy electricity tokens from authorized vendors by November 24, which will provide the necessary 20-digit recode tokens to update and reactivate their meters.

The Group Executive for Distribution, Monde Bala, explained the urgency of the matter, stating that customers who fail to update their meters may face significant costs for meter replacement, potentially as high as R12,000, which would be borne by the customer.

How to Check and Recode Your Meter

Eskom has provided a simple guide for customers to check whether their meters are ready for recording. To verify your meter status, enter the following code on your meter keypad:

1844 6744 0738 4377 2416

If the display shows 1 or 1.2, your meter still needs to be recorded.

If it shows 2 or 2.2, your meter is already updated and requires no further action.

Steps to Complete the RecodingTo complete the recording process, follow these steps:

Enter the first 20 digits from your recode token.

Enter the second 20 digits from the recode token.

Enter the 20-digit token from your most recent electricity purchase to recharge your meter.

By completing this process before the November 24 deadline, customers can ensure their meters continue to work properly without disruption.

Eskom's Public Awareness Campaign

Since August 2023, Eskom has been running a public awareness campaign to inform customers of the mandatory meter update. This initiative is part of the utility's ongoing efforts to ensure that all prepaid electricity meters comply with the necessary standards to avoid disruptions and prevent the use of illegal tokens, which could compromise the security of the electrical grid.

Conclusion: Act Before the Deadline

Eskom urges all prepaid electricity customers to take immediate action to avoid the inconvenience and cost of a meter replacement. The November 24 deadline is fast approaching, and it is crucial for all customers to update their meters as soon as possible to ensure continuous service and to prevent unnecessary charges.