CM Dhami Honors Fallen Soldier: Road Named After Vasudev Singh

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces naming of Bhararisain Sarkot road after fallen soldier Vasudev Singh. During a visit to Sarkot village, he launched initiatives for local development, pledged infrastructure upgrades, and met with the soldier's family. State efforts focus on self-employment and enhancing village life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:00 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to a local hero, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the naming of the Bhararisain Sarkot road in Sarkot Village after Havildar Vasudev Singh, who was killed in the line of duty in Leh-Ladakh this August.

The Chief Minister's visit to Sarkot on Tuesday was part of a two-day trip aimed at boosting the development of the area. Villagers gave him a warm welcome as he announced initiatives including the asphalting of a key road, the transformation of Sarkot into an ideal village, and providing essential machinery to local women's groups for product packaging. Dhami also visited the Kot Bhairav temple to pray for nationwide prosperity.

Dhami met with the family of the fallen soldier during his visit, underscoring the government's intent to foster community development. He allocated Rs one lakh to the Sarkot Mahila Mangal Dal for cultural resources. As part of wider state initiatives, Dhami highlighted efforts to promote self-employment, implement anti-cheating laws, and develop infrastructure like the Badrinath Dham and potential airstrips to ease local travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

