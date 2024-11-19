Delhi Fast-Tracks Infrastructure: Metro Expansion and Environmental Concerns Addressed by CM Atishi

In a significant move towards infrastructural advancement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that the city's infrastructure development, particularly the metro expansion, is proceeding with urgency. She supervised the latest state-of-the-art driverless metro trains at the Mukundpur Depot, set to be operational within months.

Highlighting the metro's development, Atishi credited former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the network's expansion under his leadership. She noted that from 1998 to 2014, only 193 km of metro lines were completed, whereas the past decade has seen unprecedented growth, increasing the number of stations from 143 to 288.

Addressing environmental concerns, Atishi urged neighboring NCR states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to enforce pollution control measures effectively, as the poor air quality persists in Delhi. She appealed to the central government to address stubble burning and other contributing factors to pollution, which adversely affect the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)