US and UK Contribute $3.6M for Emergency Food and Nutrition Aid in Drought-Affected Northern Ghana

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a $3.6 million contribution (over 58.3 million Ghanaian cedis) from the United States and the United Kingdom to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to 70,000 drought-affected people in northern Ghana.

This crucial funding, provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), comes at a time when record-high food prices and severe drought have devastated communities in northern Ghana. WFP plans to use the funds to distribute cash transfers, helping vulnerable families, including minority groups, secure basic food and nutrition needs.

Impact of the Drought on Northern Ghana

Over one million people, or approximately 3% of Ghana’s population, are grappling with the severe impacts of prolonged drought across eight regions, including Bono, Bono East, Oti, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West.

Key issues affecting these areas include:

Record-high food prices, making staple foods unaffordable.

Massive crop and livestock losses due to reduced precipitation.

Weak financial capacity and early depletion of household food stocks.

Communities hardest hit are struggling to survive amidst rising food insecurity, exacerbated by economic constraints and climatic challenges.

Details of the Contribution

The USAID and FCDO have allocated:

27 million Ghanaian cedis ($1.7 million) from the USAID.20 million Ghanaian cedis ($1.9 million) from the FCDO.These funds will allow WFP to provide targeted emergency assistance to vulnerable groups in need, with a focus on nutrition and resilience-building efforts.

Statements of Support

Aurore Rusiga, WFP’s Country Director in Ghana, praised the timely intervention, saying:

“With staple food prices going higher and out of reach for the majority of families, this contribution is so timely. WFP is grateful for the U.S. and U.K. Governments’ continued support to Ghanaian families in need.”Kimberly Rosen, USAID/Ghana Mission Director, emphasized the importance of collaboration during crises:

“This partnership represents our collective efforts to support Ghanaians during times of crisis. The United States will continue to provide assistance to those who need it most, especially in climate-vulnerable countries like Ghana.”Richard Sandall, UK Development Director to Ghana, highlighted the long-term vision:

“The UK, alongside the US and WFP, is providing critical assistance to protect thousands of families affected by the very serious impacts of the dry spell in Northern Ghana. Investments now can help protect families’ nutrition, their assets, and their ability to recover. We will continue to coordinate with the Government of Ghana’s response and broader efforts to build longer-term climate resilience and food security.”

Building Resilience for the Future

The contribution from the United States and the United Kingdom underscores their commitment to addressing food insecurity and improving resilience in Ghana. Both nations are among WFP Ghana’s largest donors and have consistently supported efforts to fight hunger, enhance nutrition, and rebuild livelihoods.

This partnership aligns with broader goals to strengthen climate resilience and promote food security, ensuring that affected communities can recover and thrive in the face of future challenges.