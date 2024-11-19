Delhi's Metro Expansion and Pollution Challenges: A Rapid Development

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared on Tuesday that infrastructure development in the national capital is advancing at a rapid pace, emphasizing the swift expansion occurring within the fourth phase of the metro network. Atishi personally inspected a driverless metro train at the Mukundpur Depot, which is set to be operational in the coming months.

Atishi also highlighted the commendable metro network expansion under former CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, noting that since Kejriwal took charge, Delhi Metro has significantly grown from 143 to 288 stations. The upcoming trains are set for rollout in just three to four months, she stated.

Highlighting the growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi mentioned that members from various parties and organizations are steadily joining AAP. She also raised concerns about Delhi's air quality, urging NCR states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to implement GRAP measures to curb pollution levels.

