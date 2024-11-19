Left Menu

BJP Dismisses Allegations of Cash Distribution Before Maharashtra Elections

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has refuted claims of Vinod Tawde, the party's national general secretary, distributing money before Maharashtra's assembly elections. Opposition groups, particularly the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have leveled these accusations. Trivedi suggests checking CCTV footage for truth, while Tawde himself calls for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST
BJP Dismisses Allegations of Cash Distribution Before Maharashtra Elections
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed allegations of money distribution involving the party's national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. He described these allegations as baseless and a desperate last-minute tactic by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The controversy erupted after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers protested outside a hotel in Palghar district's Nalasopara constituency, citing alleged money distribution by BJP leaders during a meeting. Trivedi urged for a review of the hotel's CCTV footage to corroborate the claims' veracity.

Vinod Tawde, present for a routine meeting to brief party workers on election protocols, dismissed the accusations. He advocated for an inquiry by the Election Commission and police, emphasizing transparency. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP amidst the election's tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

