Decline in UPI Technical Failures: A Leap Forward for Digital Payments

National Payments Corporation of India's head, Dilip Asbe, revealed a sharp decrease in technical failure rates for the UPI platform, bringing it down to a remarkable 0.8% from its previous high of 8-10% in 2016.

Efforts are now focused on migrating low-value transactions onto UPI Lite, a move aimed at relieving existing server pressures within the payments ecosystem.

The UPI platform has impressively grown to accommodate 400 million unique active users. Meanwhile, Asbe withheld comments regarding the impending 30% market share cap on UPI transactions due in December.

