Delhi Battles Air Crisis: Collaborative Efforts Amid Highest Stubble Burning Surge

The persistent air quality crisis plaguing Delhi has compelled Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to underscore the cooperative efforts of state and central governments in the fight against pollution. Speaking to journalists, Khattar dismissed the blame game, emphasizing joint action across departments and the stringent measures enforced by the Supreme Court.

Khattar pointed out the significant difference in stubble-burning incidents. Haryana recorded 1,118 cases between September 15 and November 18, a stark contrast to Punjab's 9,600 during the same timeframe. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmed Pare highlighted that this year, their region saw a remarkable reduction, logging only 670 incidents.

Punjab, however, faces an increasing challenge, having reached 9,655 farm fires this year, including a single-day peak of 1,251 incidents on Monday. This surge reflects the ongoing struggle against stubble burning, with authorities urging stricter control measures and enhanced cooperation from the agricultural community.

Amidst the air quality predicament, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi spotlighted the aggressive push for infrastructure development, noting rapid advancements in the city's roadways and the expansion of the fourth metro phase. Her remarks came as Delhi's air quality remained critically poor, reducing visibility and exacerbating pollution levels.

