Pappu Yadav Accuses BJP of Divisive Campaign Tactics

In a sharp critique, Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly driving wedges between communities in states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra through divisive election campaigns. Speaking to ANI, Yadav claimed the BJP incited hatred against specific communities to gain political leverage.

Highlighting Jharkhand as a 'peace-loving state', Yadav asserted that the politics of hatred won't take root there. He accused the BJP of fostering discord among the Jaat community in Haryana, the Sikh community in Punjab, and the Maratha community in Maharashtra, warning against similar tactics in Jharkhand.

Yadav also targeted the central government's strategies on national security and foreign policy. He alleged that the government had created divisions in Manipur, conceded to China, and failed to account for the number of Rohingyas entering India, prompting Yadav to call for the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He went on to accuse the BJP of using provocative actions, such as cattle smuggling, to incite tensions, particularly in Assam. Yadav suggested that the state's Chief Minister retains his position with the aid of cattle smugglers, alleging that such tactics have also led to exploitation in Jharkhand.

Yadav's criticisms emerged amid the lead-up to assembly elections in Maharashtra and the second phase of polls in Jharkhand. Voting has already concluded for the first phase in Jharkhand, with the remaining seats set to vote alongside Maharashtra Assembly elections. The election outcomes will be declared on November 23.

