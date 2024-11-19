Left Menu

Iran's Nuclear Proposal: A Strategic Gamble

Iran has offered to freeze its uranium enrichment at 60%, contingent on Western nations halting a resolution against its cooperation with the IAEA. This deal, seen in recent confidential UN reports, seeks to prevent further nuclear arms escalation but hinges on geopolitical negotiation dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:48 IST
Iran's Nuclear Proposal: A Strategic Gamble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to ease tensions surrounding its nuclear program, Iran has proposed not to expand its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, as reported by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in confidential documents. The offer, however, is contingent on Western powers ceasing their pursuit of a resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency's ongoing meeting.

Recent discussions with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi highlighted the possibility of Iran capping its current stockpile of 60% enriched uranium at around 185 kg, which could potentially be further enriched to create nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies. These discussions form part of a broader diplomatic push to resolve longstanding issues between Iran and the international nuclear community.

The IAEA's reports further revealed Iran's agreement to consider the admission of more inspectors, after previously barring many experts, a move that had significantly hindered the IAEA's monitoring capabilities. Diplomats continue to pressure Iran to return to compliance with the now-fractured 2015 nuclear deal, as geopolitical negotiations hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024