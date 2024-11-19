Iran's Nuclear Proposal: A Strategic Gamble

In a bid to ease tensions surrounding its nuclear program, Iran has proposed not to expand its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, as reported by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in confidential documents. The offer, however, is contingent on Western powers ceasing their pursuit of a resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency's ongoing meeting.

Recent discussions with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi highlighted the possibility of Iran capping its current stockpile of 60% enriched uranium at around 185 kg, which could potentially be further enriched to create nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies. These discussions form part of a broader diplomatic push to resolve longstanding issues between Iran and the international nuclear community.

The IAEA's reports further revealed Iran's agreement to consider the admission of more inspectors, after previously barring many experts, a move that had significantly hindered the IAEA's monitoring capabilities. Diplomats continue to pressure Iran to return to compliance with the now-fractured 2015 nuclear deal, as geopolitical negotiations hang in the balance.

