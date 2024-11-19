Peru's Copper Production Faces Decline

Peru has experienced a decline in its copper production, with figures showing a 1.2% drop in September compared to the same month last year, according to information released by the Ministry of Energy and Mines on Tuesday.

This decline in output resulted in a total production of 232,423 metric tons. The South American nation is recognized as one of the world's leading producers of this indispensable industrial metal.

The production dip was mainly influenced by a reduction in output from Peru's two largest copper mining operations, Cerro Verde, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan, and Antamina, which is operated by a joint venture between Glencore and BHP.

