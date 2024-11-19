Assam's Health Leap: CM Sarma Inaugurates New MRI Facility at GMCH
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a modern MRI machine at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, enhancing healthcare infrastructure. He also announced the renaming of Karimganj District to Sribhumi and shared his experiences from the Jharkhand election campaign, extending best wishes to the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the CN Centre of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday evening. The state government allocated Rs 30 crore for the installation, marking a significant advancement in the region's healthcare infrastructure.
In a social media post, CM Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to modernizing public health facilities. With the addition of this latest technology, GMCH now boasts a total of four MRI machines, enhancing the hospital's capacity to cater to patients effectively.
Additionally, the Assam government decided to rename Karimganj District to Sribhumi, in recognition of Rabindranath Tagore's historical reference to the area. This decision, made during a state cabinet meeting on November 19, fulfills a longstanding demand of the people.
Having returned from his role as BJP co-in-charge for the Jharkhand elections, CM Sarma reflected on the warmth and camaraderie experienced in the state. He expressed hopes for Jharkhand's development journey post the upcoming elections and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for its bright future.
