Left Menu

Peru's Copper Production Decline: Mining Giants Face Setbacks

Peru's copper production decreased by 1.2% in September compared to last year, totaling 232,423 metric tons. The decline was driven by reduced output from leading miners Cerro Verde and Antamina. The annual forecast for 2024 has been adjusted down to 2.8 million tons from an initial 3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:10 IST
Peru's Copper Production Decline: Mining Giants Face Setbacks

Peru, a significant player in the global copper market, witnessed a downturn in its copper output, recording a 1.2% decrease in September from the same month last year. This decline brings the total production to 232,423 metric tons, as revealed by data from the nation's ministry of energy and mines.

The drop is attributed to reduced operations at two of the country's major copper miners, Cerro Verde and Antamina, which saw outputs decrease by 11% and 6.7%, respectively. These mining giants are crucial to Peru's copper industry, with Cerro Verde being controlled by Freeport-McMoRan and Antamina co-managed by Glencore and BHP.

Consequently, the Peruvian government has revised its 2024 copper production expectations downward, now anticipating 2.8 million tons, from the initially projected 3 million tons. The cumulative output from January to September also reflected a slight decrease of 0.6% year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024