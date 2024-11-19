Left Menu

Amit Shah Emphasizes Police Modernization at Golden Jubilee Police Science Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the importance of fortifying police capabilities to tackle crime amidst evolving challenges. Speaking at the All India Police Science Conference, he highlighted India's strides in narcotics control, technology integration, and legislative reforms, paving the way for a robust crime-fighting framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the urgency for police modernization to effectively confront crime in an ever-evolving landscape. Addressing the Golden Jubilee edition of the All India Police Science Conference at the National Defence University, Shah advocated for enhanced systems to showcase the force's crime-fighting prowess.

During the event, held on November 19 and 20 as a joint initiative of the Bureau of Research and Development and the National Defence University, Shah highlighted that this marks his fourth participation. He reminisced about his initial experience in Lucknow, cautioning against the conference losing its essence to mere ceremonial practices and stressing the importance of continuous vigilance.

Amit Shah commended the strides made in the narcotics sector, citing the seizure of 5.45 lakh kilograms of drugs worth Rs 35,000 crore, emphasizing this as a testament to improved security measures. He further acknowledged significant legislative advancements with the passage of three new criminal laws, noting these efforts have led to a notable reduction in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

