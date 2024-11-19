Left Menu

Uttarakhand Honored for Championing Fisheries in Himalayan Region

Uttarakhand will be awarded by the National Fisheries Development Board for its exemplary promotion of fisheries, selected as the leading Himalayan state. Chief Minister Dhami lauds fishermen and assures continued support while emphasizing efforts to develop villages, curbing economic migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:18 IST
Uttarakhand Honored for Championing Fisheries in Himalayan Region
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Fisheries Development Board, based in Hyderabad, is recognizing Uttarakhand as the top state in promoting fisheries within the Himalayan and North Eastern regions. This accolade, announced by the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, will be presented by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, during a ceremony in New Delhi on World Fisheries Day, November 21.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the fisheries department and local fishermen for achieving the honor, highlighting the government's unwavering support for animal breeders' welfare. He noted that the state is advancing its fisheries sector both in the plains and mountainous areas. In a related development, CM Dhami reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening Uttarakhand's rural landscape to fight against economic migration.

During his current visit to Sarkot village in the summer capital Gairsain block of Chamoli, Dhami praised the ongoing efforts aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming villages into 'Adarsh Grams' or model villages. The villagers warmly received the Chief Minister as he offered prayers at the Kot Bhairav temple, seeking blessings for the prosperity of the state and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024