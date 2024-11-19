Uttarakhand Honored for Championing Fisheries in Himalayan Region

The National Fisheries Development Board, based in Hyderabad, is recognizing Uttarakhand as the top state in promoting fisheries within the Himalayan and North Eastern regions. This accolade, announced by the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, will be presented by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, during a ceremony in New Delhi on World Fisheries Day, November 21.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the fisheries department and local fishermen for achieving the honor, highlighting the government's unwavering support for animal breeders' welfare. He noted that the state is advancing its fisheries sector both in the plains and mountainous areas. In a related development, CM Dhami reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening Uttarakhand's rural landscape to fight against economic migration.

During his current visit to Sarkot village in the summer capital Gairsain block of Chamoli, Dhami praised the ongoing efforts aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming villages into 'Adarsh Grams' or model villages. The villagers warmly received the Chief Minister as he offered prayers at the Kot Bhairav temple, seeking blessings for the prosperity of the state and the nation.

