Left Menu

Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Invasion: 42 UAVs Neutralized

Russian air defence units intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including Bryansk and Moscow. This large-scale drone deployment, executed rapidly, was notable. Despite the attacks, no casualties were reported. Some infrastructure damages occurred, with emergency services addressing the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:11 IST
Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Invasion: 42 UAVs Neutralized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant defence operation, Russian military units have successfully intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones that aimed to target strategic areas across eight regions, officials confirmed.

Most drones were neutralized in Bryansk, with others intercepted in Moscow and Smolensk. The rare scale and speed of this UAV deployment underscore evolving tactics in the conflict.

Despite widespread attacks, authorities reported no casualties. Damage was contained to power lines and industrial sites, with emergency repairs underway in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024