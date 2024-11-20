Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Invasion: 42 UAVs Neutralized

In a significant defence operation, Russian military units have successfully intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones that aimed to target strategic areas across eight regions, officials confirmed.

Most drones were neutralized in Bryansk, with others intercepted in Moscow and Smolensk. The rare scale and speed of this UAV deployment underscore evolving tactics in the conflict.

Despite widespread attacks, authorities reported no casualties. Damage was contained to power lines and industrial sites, with emergency repairs underway in the affected areas.

