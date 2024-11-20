Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Invasion: 42 UAVs Neutralized
Russian air defence units intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including Bryansk and Moscow. This large-scale drone deployment, executed rapidly, was notable. Despite the attacks, no casualties were reported. Some infrastructure damages occurred, with emergency services addressing the aftermath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:11 IST
In a significant defence operation, Russian military units have successfully intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones that aimed to target strategic areas across eight regions, officials confirmed.
Most drones were neutralized in Bryansk, with others intercepted in Moscow and Smolensk. The rare scale and speed of this UAV deployment underscore evolving tactics in the conflict.
Despite widespread attacks, authorities reported no casualties. Damage was contained to power lines and industrial sites, with emergency repairs underway in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: New Evacuations Ordered Amid Rising Casualties
Cyclone Dana's Devastation in Odisha: A Massive Rs 616.19 Crore Damage
Odisha's Cyclone DANA Causes Over Rs 600 Crore in Damages
Inferno Engulfs Diaper Factory in Rangareddy: Millions in Damages
Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported