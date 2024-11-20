Catalonia's Crackdown on Short-Term Rentals Sparks EU Complaint

The European Holiday Home Association has lodged a complaint with the European Commission against the Spanish region of Catalonia for permitting cities to ban short-term rentals, including those on platforms like Airbnb. In June, Barcelona's mayor revealed plans to eliminate these rentals by 2028 to tackle rising local rents, following a regional housing decree that enables municipalities to decide on holiday flat permits.

In a statement on Wednesday, the association critiqued the new regulations as 'unjustified, disproportionate, and unsuitable' for addressing overtourism and housing shortages. It argued that the decree lacked public consultation and urgency. Viktorija Molnar, EHHA's Secretary General, stressed that EU laws, specifically the European Services Directive requiring rules to be justified, non-discriminatory, and proportionate, have been disregarded.

EHHA aspires for a formal infringement procedure against Spain from Brussels, highlighting the country's global tourism prominence. Airbnb has also called on Barcelona's mayor to rethink the intensifying restrictions, pointing out that since 2014, strict licensing requirements for tourist accommodations have not resolved housing or tourism challenges, with Barcelona having about 8,800 short-term rental homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)