Chhattisgarh Enhances Air Connectivity with Key Developments

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Civil Aviation Minister to discuss enhancing the state's air connectivity. This meeting follows the inauguration of Maa Mahamaya airport, aiming to connect remote districts with major cities. The development aligns with Chhattisgarh's new Industrial Policy to drive economic growth and sustainability.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. (Photo/Chhattisgarh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged in crucial talks with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, focusing on boosting the state's air connectivity. The meeting, held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi, also addressed the advancement of regional airports within the state.

Accompanying Chief Minister Sai were Rahul Bhagat, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Ritu Sen, Chhattisgarh's Investment Commissioner stationed in New Delhi. Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya airport in Surguja district, marking a significant milestone in the region's connectivity.

A government statement highlighted that the new air service promises to revolutionize travel for residents in Surguja and neighboring districts, such as Jashpur, Surajpur, and others, by linking them to urban centers across India. The project, a part of the Government of India's Regional Connectivity Scheme, involved upgrading a 365-acre airstrip at a cost of Rs 80 crore, with the airport set to handle 500,000 passengers annually.

Coinciding with these developments, Chhattisgarh launched its new Industrial Policy for 2024-2030, targeting economic progress, job creation, and sustainable industrial growth. This policy emphasizes skill development, investment promotion, and environmental protections, offering unique incentives for marginalized groups, fostering inclusive development and employment opportunities.

