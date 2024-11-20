Left Menu

Union Minister Applauds TTD's Bold Move on Employment Policy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the revered Lord Venkateswara temple and praised the TTD's decision to transfer non-Hindu staff, a policy prompted by demands for adherence to Sanatan Dharma employment. TTD Chairman BR Naidu seeks voluntary retirements or transfers for these employees to other government sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:40 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy made a notable visit to the sacred Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Wednesday, taking part in the VIP darshan hours. He received Vedic blessings from the temple priests and was presented with sacred offerings by the Temple Trust's officials.

Addressing media personnel, Reddy expressed approval of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decision to transfer non-Hindu employees, a move aligned with long-standing demands to ensure only adherents of Sanatan Dharma work within temple premises. Reddy commended the TTD for this decision, suggesting similar measures should be implemented elsewhere.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu discussed the newly passed resolution requiring non-Hindus to retire or transfer to other governmental departments. He emphasized personal meetings with the affected staff, providing options of voluntary retirement or transfer. These decisions follow Naidu's recent appointment amid controversy regarding the temple's sacred offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

