Indian Real Estate Set to Break Records with $11 Billion Equity Surge

Equity investments in India's real estate sector are poised for a remarkable 49% increase, reaching an estimated $11 billion in 2024, fueled by robust property demand. This forecast comes from a joint report by industry body CII and real estate consultant CBRE, revealed at the annual CII Realty 2024 conclave.

Data in the report shows that equity capital inflows hit $8.9 billion from January to September 2023, marking a 46% year-on-year surge. With growing interest in built-up office assets and a promising land acquisition pipeline for residential projects, the report anticipates record equity investments surpassing $10 billion for the first time.

Domestic investors led the charge, contributing $6 billion and commanding a 65% share, with North American and Singaporean investors making up 85% of the $3.1 billion in foreign inflows. Anshuman Magazine, CEO at CBRE, cited SEBI's SM-REIT framework as pivotal in promoting transparency and diversifying investment opportunities across Tier-II markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)